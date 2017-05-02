PICTURE GALLERY: Midhurst takes a journey back in time

Visitors to the town square over the bank holiday weekend went back 800 years in time when Medieval and Historic Midhurst arrived.

It was the fourth annual event staged by Midhurst photographer Michael Chevis with the help of rural town co-ordinator Steve Hill and funding from the town council.

DM17421266a.jpg. Medieval and Historic Midhurst event. Raven-Tor in action. Photo by Derek Martin. SUS-170430-094818008

“I was very pleased with the way the weekend went,” he said, “ there was a steady stream of visitors to the square on Saturday and to the Cowdray Ruins on Saturday and Sunday.

“My Leaping Hart archery group organised have-a-go sessions on St Ann’s Hill which were popular and it was great to see so much interest shown in all that happened in the square from historical crafts and demonstrations to combat demonstrations.”

Michael, a founder member of the Town Team began the event to bring back the newly refurbished area into community use in 2014.

“It had just been refurbished and I remembered when I was younger, lots of things happening there. It was a focal meeting point for the community and I just wanted to be used as it was then.

“The Medieval Midhurst event brought the history of the town alive again and it was through the have-a-go archery that I started my own club.”

On Saturday and Sunday the event covered six hundred years from the 12th to the 18th century with static hawking, corn dolly making , weaving and embroidery as well as demonstrations on historic musical instruments, falconry displays and fight demonstrations from the Raven Tor re-enactment group.

On Sunday the event at the Cowdray Ruins was dedicated to the smuggling era of the 1700s and there was also a chance to learn more about the history of Cowdray.

“Next year I am planning with Steve Hill, to make the event even bigger and better with new events,” said Michael, “but we will need to look for new avenues of funding.”

