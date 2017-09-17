PICTURE SPECIAL: Chichester on top as unbeaten rivals meet

Chichester's home London one south clash with Havant was the first derby between these clubs since 2013 when Chichester did the double - and they won again this time, 30-17, and earned the bragging rights at least until the return fixture
After a mixed performance in an even first half, they were superior in the second.
They collected their third consecutive bonus point win by scoring four tries, two conversions and two penalties to two tries, two conversions and a penalty.
It was a hard physical contest between two good teams which were willing to run the ball as much as possible and it gave excellent entertainment to a large and vocal crowd.
Chi have maximum points so far and are second in the table on points difference.
Read Roger Gould's full report - with pictures - in the Chichester Observer, out on Thursday.
