PICTURES: Arundel Flower and Produce Show

Arundel mayor Angela Standing presented the prizes at this year’s Arundel Flower and Produce Show on bank holiday Monday.

Entries were down overall but schoolchildren had enthusiastically entered the junior section, which was welcomed.

Bob Tanner, chairman of the organising committee, said: “Although the number of entrants was disappointingly low this year, the quality of exhibits remained high and over 60 people waited anxiously in the cool of the showroom to see the mayor present the prizes.

“Grateful thanks are due to the Show Sponsors, The Angmering Park Estate; ISS Facilities Landscaping, Sparks Yard, Arundel, and the Arundel Gardens Association, and to the hosts, Arundel Football Club, and a special thanks to the mayor.

“The organising committee thanks all competitors and visitors and looks forward to an even bigger and better event in 2018.”

The Arundel Allotments and Gardens Association Challenge Cup, for allotment holders only, was presented to Mike De Lara.

Malcolm Paradine won the Martin Harriott Challenge Cup for overall best in show.

Bob Tanner won the Bert Nash Challenge Cup for best fruit exhibit.

Leah Jones won the Best Newcomer Prize for best new entrant in all classes.

Mary Wilson Smith and Margaret Canovan were joint winners of the ISS Trophy for Floral Art, for highest points for flower arranging.

Sian Tanner won the Cookery Prize for highest points in the cookery section.

Winners in the juniors section were:-

Age five to seven, 1 Poppy Southwood and Charlie D, 2 Leida and Milly Parkhouse, 3 Claire Staniforth and Charlie R, 4 Jess, Isla, Tabitha, Isabella Sergeant, Amelia Bensyed and Benjamin Thompson.

Age eight to 11, 1 Yorga Rice and Eireann Wright, 2 Edward Zalman and Maja Mrozik, 3 Joe Lewis and Olivia Staniforth, 4 Albie Tipton, Troy Spurling, Benjamin Pugol, Ted Hallam, Maude Chubb and Edwin Small.