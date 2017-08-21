PICTURES: Harting annual summer show

Beautiful blooms and perfect produce were a joy to behold at Harting Horticultural Society’s annual summer show.

Exhibits of flowers, fruits, vegetables, flower arrangements, cookery, handicrafts, photography and children’s classes were on display on Saturday in the marquee at War Memorial Playing Fields, South Harting.

Pru Barlow and her prize-winning rose DM17840756a

John Bennett was awarded the RHS Banksian Medal, having won prizes for his courgettes, chilli peppers, onions, shallots and cucumbers, and received the Mangham Plate, a trophy awarded to a person who has not previously won a cup, for the first three sections – vegetables and fruit, flowers and dahlias.

John’s decorated coffee cake also impressed the judge, winning first prize in the men only cookery class, with John Villars in second place.

David Thistleton-Smith won the Uppark Challenge Cup, having won numerous prizes in the vegetables and fruit section, for classes including potatoes, French beans, onions, shallots, carrots, beetroot, marrows and courgettes, and was awarded the Sussex Shield for best vegetable display.

He was also awarded the Geoffrey Thistleton-Smith Cup for best men only flower arrangement, as judged by the public.

Elizabeth Cordery with her prize-winning petite arrangement in a gravy boat DM17840749a

Malcolm Hutchings won the Lutman Dahlia Cup, having won first prize in each of the seven classes for dahlias, and was also awarded the Wakeford Cup for best flower exhibit.

Cynthia Clue won the Clifford Sharpe Memorial Cup for the flowers section, having won first prizes for her roses, asters and marigolds.

Other cup winners were Sue Wright, Simmons Cup for flower arrangements; Ruth Bonner, Challenge Cup for cookery; Liz Cordery, Harting Stores Cup for cookery; Clare Coxall, Walker Cup for handicrafts; and Ali Hollingbery Coulson Cup for photography.

In the junior classes Sam Wyatt, who won three first prizes, was awarded the Children’s Challenge Cup for ages eight and over, while Bea Northey, who won two first prizes, received the David Bird Cup for ages seven and under.