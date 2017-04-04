PICTURES: Harting spring show

Harting Horticultural Society enjoyed a successful spring show on a bright, sunny afternoon on Saturday.

Cynthia Clue, show secretary, said: “A lovely array of spring flowers and flower arrangements were displayed, despite a difficult growing season.

Malcolm Hutchings' winning narcissi. Picture: Sid Shearing

“There was also a delightful showing in photographic exhibits, which again brought a lot of extra interest to visitors.

“The cookery class and handicrafts were well represented and, as always, tea and cake was enjoyed by everyone.”

Congratulations to the following cup winners:

Malcolm Hutchings won the Reg Budd Memorial Cup for best flower exhibit and the Lady Wallace Challenge Cup for narcissi.

Sally Woodhead's winning floral arrangement. Picture: Sid Shearing

Cynthia Clue won the Charles Cooper Challenge Cup for spring flowers.

Ruth Bonner won the President’s Cup for cookery, photography and flower arranging.

