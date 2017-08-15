PICTURES: Lodsworth annual show

Have your say

More than 250 entries were on display at the Lodsworth and district annual flower and produce show.

The display created by 55 gardeners in Lodsworth Village Hall on Sunday was much appreciated.

Children with their entries for the annual show

Organisers from Lodsworth and District Garden Club said the show was well attended and visitors were eager to see the remarkable flowers, vegetables, fruit, cakes and photographs.

The most outstanding entries were produced by Ruth Vivian, flowers and fruit; Roger Comber, vegetables; Ruth Vivian, floral arrangements; Mary Daubeny, culinary skills; and Libby Driscoll, photography.

Prize winners were:-

Frances Hamon, Crosbie Cup for flowers and fruit.

Visitors were eager to see the remarkable displays

Jo Huffener, Gordon Cup for vegetables.

Roger Comber, Lady Nathan Trophy for a collection of vegetables.

Mary Daubeny and Sue Buckingham, Brecknock Cup for floral arrangements.

Mary Daubeny, Thorpe Trophy for culinary skills.

Flowers and vegetables on display in Lodsworth Village Hall

Libby Driscoll, George Baldwin Trophy for photography.

Jo Huffener, Silver Jubilee Plate for the most points in all categories.

Frances Hamon, Banksian Medal for flowers, fruit and vegetables.

Isobel Reed, Sellar Trophy for most points in the children’s section and Williamson Cup for most outstanding entry in the children’s section.