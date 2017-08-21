PICTURES: Lurgashall annual show

Lurgashall Horticultural Club had a very successful annual show on Saturday.

A total of 53 people entered the flower show and created a splendid display at Lurgashall Village Hall.

Charlotte Murray, nine, left, her sister Izzy, 11, and brother Harry, 13. Photo by Derek Martin DM17840812a

Gillian Evans won the President’s Shield for highest number of point overall, the RHS Banksian Medal for most points in horticultural classes, the Swannell Rose Bowl for most points in the flower classes and the Noah’s Ark Frame for best photo exhibit.

Lin Davis won the Strudwick Tankard for best pot plant, the Ted Rogers Trophy for any other vegetable and the Boxall Goblet for most points in cookery.

Tonita Baker won the Morgan Cup for best drinks exhibit and the Mollie Aspinall Cup for best dahlias.

Gary Sharp won the Land Rose Bowl for best rose and the Christian Tankard for best collection of vegetables.

Tonita Baker and her prize-winning dahlias. Photo by Derek Martin DM17840816a

Other winners were Laurence Reed, Prentice Salver for most points in vegetables; Barbara Kinnear, Centenary Trophy for best flower arrangement; Rita Wood, Marmion Salver for best handicraft; Bess Mahon, Willan Rose bowl for any other flower; Sally Olhison, Black Salver for best sweet peas; Ellie Kinnea, Orchard Park Farm Award for best fruit; Lin Davis for heaviest potato in a bag; and Alice Monhemius, Junior Shield for most points in the junior classes.

Judge John Clark. Photo by Derek Martin DM17840861a

Gary Sharp and his prize-winning roses. Photo by Derek Martin DM17840831a