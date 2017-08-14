PICTURES: Milland annual flower and produce show

Have your say

Judges praised the high standard of entries at Milland Gardening Club’s annual flower and produce show.

Several days of rain last week could not spoil the splendour on show at Milland Village Hall on Saturday.

Judge Sue Arnold inspects knitted and crocheted entries for handicraft DM17839559

The less than 250g onion class was described as ‘exceptional’.

Best in show went to Malcolm Hutchings for his spectacular gladioli.

Strong entries were seen in both the photography and cookery classes, with the Albert Hagan Memorial Trophy presented to Julie Hood for the best photographic exhibit, entitled A Seat in the Garden and the Iris Stocker Memorial Trophy for most points in the cookery classes going to Jacquie Woodhams.

Les Lutman continued his winning ways and took home four trophies, the Simmons Challenge Cup for most points in fruit, vegetables and flowers, Silver Cup for most points in vegetables, Wayland Rose Bowl for best rose exhibit and Windibank Amateur Cup.

Judge John Humphries inspecting the plants DM17839551

Other trophy winners were:-

Christine Hill, Silver Cup for most points in fruit; Barbara Thornley, Silver Cup for homecraft; Mary Turton, Silver Cup for decorative; Ian Haussauer, Banksian Medal for most prize money for fruit, vegetables and flowers, and Sweet Pea Society Medal; Sue Strike, Vanessa Stopher Trophy for best cookery exhibit.

Milland Gardening Club welcomes new members. The next meeting is at Milland Village Hall on Wednesday, October 18, when David Standing, head gardener at Gilbert White’s House will talk on his work at Selborne.

Vegetables

Barbara Thornley, who won first prize for her ornamental foliage DM17839541

Potato in a Pot: Glyn Jones; Collection of vegetables: 1 Leslie Lutman, 2 Les Glaysher; Potatoes, white: 1 Ian Haussauer, 2 Leslie Lutman, Potatoes, coloured: 1 Barbara Thornley, 2 Les Lutman, 3 Ian Haussauer, 4 Jane Harding; Potatoes, salad: 1 Leslie Lutman; Beetroot: 1 Leslie Lutman, 2 Lorraine Grocott, 3 Ian Haussauer; Beans, runner: 1 Les Lutman, 2 Paul Strike, 3 Ian Haussauer; Bean, French: 1 Jane Harding, 2 Barbara Thornley; Beans, climbing: 1 Les Lutman; Carrots, long: 1 Les Lutman; Carrots, stump rooted: 2 Leslie Lutman, 3 Lorraine Grocott; Cabbages, 1 Margaret Bentall; Onions, over 250g: 1 Les Lutman, 2 Ian Haussauer; Onions, under 250g:1 Margaret Bentall, 2 Malcolm Hutchings, 3 Les Lutman, 4 Jane Harding; Lettuce: 1 Margaret Bentall; Courgettes: 1 Les Lutman, 2 Jane Harding, 3 Ian Haussauer; Shallots: 1 Leslie Lutman, 2 Ian Haussauer; 3 Paul Strike; Malcolm Hutchings; Pickling shallots: 1 Ian Haussauer, 2 Paul Strike, 3 Les Lutman; Marrows: 1 Leslie Lutman, 2 Ian Haussauer, 3 Margaret Bentall; Cucumbers (1): 1 Ian Haussauer; Cucumbers (2): 1 Paul Strike; Tomatoes, medium: 1 Les Lutman, 2 Malcolm Hutchings, 3 Paul Strike, 4 Jane Harding; Tomatoes, small: 1 Jane Harding, 2 Ian Haussauer, 3 Malcolm Hutchings, 4 Lorraine Grocott, Colin Stopher; Any other vegetable: 1 Leslie Lutman; Oversized vegetable: 1 Margaret Bentall, 2 Les Lutman, 3 Pam Chambers; Herbs: 1 Polly Holt, 2 Christine Hill, 3 Pam Chambers, 4 Alison Evans.

Fruit

Apples: 1 David Robinson, 2 Christine Hill, 3 Paul Strike; Soft Fruit: 1 Paul Strike, 2 Ian Haussauer, 3 Christine Hill; Other Fruit: 1 Di Robinson, 2 Christine Hill, 3 Katerina Willson, 4 David Robinson, Paul Strike.

Flowers

Julie Hood, who won prizes in several sections, with one of her exhibits DM17839575

Flower collection: 1 Sue Strike, 2 Jane Harding, 3 Sue Hoar, 4 Polly Holt, Christine Hill; Pot Plant, foliage: 1 Jane Harding, 2 Les Lutman, 3 Julie Hood; Pot Plant, fern: 1 Christine Hill, 2 Les Lutman; Pot Plant, flowering: 1 Lorraine Grocott, 2 Les Lutman, 3 Gill Glaysher; Potted Orchid, 1 Margaret Bentall; Sweet Pea, mixed: 1 Ian Haussauer, 2 Sue Strike; Dahlias, small: 1 Ian Haussauer, 2 Malcolm Hutchings, 3 Les Lutman; Dahlias, decorative: 1 Ian Haussauer, 2 Leslie Lutman, 3 Malcolm Hutchings; Dahlias, any other: 1 Ian Haussauer, 2 Leslie Lutman, 3 Malcolm Hutchings; Antirrhinums: 2 Gill Glaysher, 3 Les Lutman; Rose, 1 specimen: 3 Les Lutman; Roses, floribunda: 1 Leslie Lutman, 2 Louise Brooks, 3 Polly Holt; Gladioli: 1 Malcolm Hutchings; Phlox: 1 Sue Hoar, 2 Malcolm Hutchings, 3 Sue Strike; Pansies, one colour: 1 Gill Glaysher; Flowering shrub: 1 Paul Strike, 2 D Robinson, 3 Polly Holt: Any other flower: 1 Margaret Bentall, 2 Christine Hill; Ornamental foliage: 1 Barbara Thornley, 2 Paul Strike, 3 D Robinson,4 Christine Hill; Fuchsias, 1 variety: 1 Barbara Thornley, 2 Louise Brooks, 3 Pam Chambers, 4 Colin Stopher; Fuchsias, mixed: 1 Gill Glaysher, 2 Lorraine Grocott, 3 Colin Stopher; Cactus: 1 Lorraine Grocott, 2 Christine Hill, 3 Julie Hood.

Handicraft

Knitted/Crocheted: 1 Maureen Doherty, 2 Alison Evans; Painting: 1 Jane Harding, 2 Sam Harding, 3 Audrey Campbell, 4 David Robinson; Birthday card: 1 Christine Hill, 2 Betty Falconbridge, 3 David Robinson; Needlecraft: 1 Rebecca Willson, 3 Alison Evans; Ladies only: 1 Christine Hill, 2 Pam Chambers, 3 Hannah Chambers, Julie Hood.

Photography

A Seat in the Garden: 1 Julie Hood, 2 Shirley Blott, 3 Barbara Thornley, 4 Mu Bullingham; A Horse: 1 Barbara Thornley, 2 Jane Harding, 3 Clive Blott, 4 Mark Keohane.

Cookery

Colin Stopher prepares one of his exhibits DM17839562

Somerset Apple Cake: 1 Mary Turton, 2 Jacqui Woodhams, 3 Lorraine Grocott; Grapefruit marmalade: 1 Sue Strike; Apple Crumble: 1 Jacqui Woodhams, 2 Julie Hood; Waldorf Salad: 1 Jacqui Woodhams, 2 Sue Strike; Choc chip Cookies: 1 Barbara Thornley, 2 Sue Strike; Treacle tart: 2 Barbara Thornley, 2 Jacqui Woodhams; Granary loaf: 1 Barbara Thornley, 2 Jacqui Woodhams; 4 Les Glaysher; Mince Pies: 3 Barbara Thornley.

Decorative

‘Blue Lagoon’: 1 Julie Hood; ‘Green with Envy’: 1 Mary Turton, 2 Julie Hood, 3 Christine Hill; ‘Petite – Little Gems’: 1 Christine Hill.