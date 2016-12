‘Quite barking mad’, that is how the Pagham Pram Race’s vice-president Tim Holland described this year’s Boxing Day event.

Fittingly it was an Alice in Wonderland team that claimed the top fancy dress prize.

Major Tim/Tom takes on some fuel. Pic: Tim Hale

The 70th anniversary race saw some 185 people take part, in teams inspired by everything from Donald Trump to dinosaurs.

Tim Peake also got a look in with two entries adopting the local astronaut as their theme.

'The Mexicans' give Donald Trump a lift. Pic: Tim Hale

Pic: Tim Hale

Rocket pram. Pic: Tim Hale

A group of elves take a stand. Pic: Tim Hale

The winning Alice in Wonderland pram. Pic Tim Hale.

'The Clowns' came 2nd in the race. Pic: Tim Hale