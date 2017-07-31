PICTURES: Stedham with Iping annual show

The Memorial Hall in Stedham was bursting with enthusiasm as exhibits for the annual flower show were set up.

Members of Stedham with Iping Horticultural Society managed an exquisite display, much larger than last year, despite recent heavy showers and gusting winds causing quite a lot of damage to prized blooms in the village gardens.

Brenda Lush, who won several prizes, setting up DM17737496a

There were roses, sweet peas, dahlias, lillies, hydrangea and magnolia grandiflora blooms, plus many other perennial flowers. The vegetables and fruit section was also very well supported.

Strong scents and delicious aromas from the cookery section greeted visitors as they arrived in the afternoon.

The judges, Mr I. Aldred for fruit, vegetables and flowers, and Mrs D. Harding for cookery, craft and flower arrangements, both commented on the excellent quality and presentation of the exhibits.

At the prize-giving, society chairman Hannah Stanley thanked all exhibitors for making the occasion so successful, as the number of entries was well up on last year.

Sanchia Elsdon arranges her fuchsias DM17737476a

She added: “This is most encouraging for the future.

“Congratulations to everybody else involved in the show. This was a very memorable day for us all.”

She also thanked the judges for their input, the stewards Mrs R. Hubbard and Mrs S. Elsdon for their hard work, Mr J. Payne for running the raffle table and Mrs S. Rosser as treasurer.

The afternoon highlight was the People’s Choice fruit slice traybake cake tasting event, which was expertly managed by Mrs H. Harrison.

Rebecca Osborne with her broad beans DM17737498a

Hannah said: “The cake tasting event is always a great success and uses a fixed recipe. With eight cakes entered to taste, everybody was kept very busy discussing fruitiness, sugary toppings, texture and all round ‘yummyness’, as a decision finally had to be made by each taster which cake should have their vote.

“All entries were well supported and their cooks congratulated for doing an excellent job. The winning cake, by a significant number of votes, was made by Eve Phillips, who received a special prize.”

The Allan Simpson Trophy Cup was awarded to Elizabeth Carmichael, the exhibitor achieving maximum points across all classes. She was one point ahead of Ivor Osborne, who won the Challenge Bowl for fruit and vegetables.

Caroline Smith won the Heather Rose Bowl for flowers and Caroline Douglas won the Levett Coffee Pot for the flower arranging, cookery and craft section.

Horticultural society chairman Hannah Stanley DM17737520a

Full results

Fruit and vegetables - Challenge Bowl, winner Ivor Osborne, runner-up Sanchia Elsdon. Collection fruit/vegetables, 1 I. Osborne, 2 H. Stanley. Potatoes, 1 I. Osborne, 3 H. Stanley. Longest bean, 1 I. Osborne. French beans, 1 M. Hutchings, 2 H. Stanley, 3 S. Elsdon. Runner beans, 1 I. Osborne, 2 H. Stanley, 3 C. Dicks. Shallots, 1 M. Hutchings. Pea pods, 1 C. Dicks. Broad beans, 1 I. Osborne. Courgettes, 1 E. Phillips. Tomatoes, 1 C. Dicks, 2 E. Carmichael, 3 S. Elsdon. Soft fruits, 1 S. Elsdon, 3 N. Heath. Herbs, 1 E. Carmichael, 2 H. Stanley, 3 M. Hutchings. Any other fruit or veg, 1 S. Elsdon, 2 I. Osborne, 3 N. Heath.

Flowers - Heather Rose Bowl, winner Caroline Smith, runner-up Hannah Stanley. Rose specimen, 1 C. Smith. Rose for scent, 1 C. Smith, 2 N. Heath, 3 D. Berry. Cycle of roses, 1 C. Smith, 2 E. Carmichael. Sweet peas, 1 B. Lush. 2 H. Stanley, 3 R. Osborne. Sweet pea specimen for scent, 1 C. Dicks. Dahlias, 1 M. Hutchings, 2 B. Lush, 3 E. Phillips. Any other annual flowers, 1 H. Stanley, 2 D. Berry, 3 M. Drury. Perennial flowers, 1 M. Hutchings, 2 E. Carmichael, 3 E. Phillips. Flower heads, 1 C. Smith, 2 H. Stanley. Fuchsia florets, 1 H. Stanley, 2 S. Elsdon, 3 R. Osborne, highly commended N. Heath. Zinnias or penstemons, 1 H. Harrison, 2 H. Stanley. Pot plant, 1 S. Elsdon, 2 E. Phillips, 3 S. Rosser. Best exhibit from garden, 1 H. Harrison, 2 B. Lush, 3 E. Carmichael.

Flower arranging, cookery and craft - Levett Coffee Pot, winner Caroline Douglas, runner-up Elizabeth Carmichael. Floral arrangement, From Beginning to End, 1 C. Douglas, 2 H. Stanley. Miniature flower arrangement, A Pin Cushion, 1 C. Douglas, 2 E. Carmichael, 3 D. Berry. Table centre arrangement, Grasses and Foliage, 1 C. Douglas, 2 N. Heath, 3 R. Hubbard. Preserves, jam, jelly, curd, 1 P. Heath, 2 C. Dicks, 3 E. Carmichael. Preserves, chutney, 1 R. Heath. Preserves, marmalade, 1 E. Phillips, 2 H. Stanley. Tomato tart/flan, 1 E. Carmichael, 2 R. Hubbard. Victoria sandwich, 1 R. Osborne, 2 C. Dicks, 3 B. Lush. Sweet biscuits, 1 R. Osborne, 2 E. Carmichael, 3 B. Lush. Kentish Hop Pickers’ Cake, 1 R. Hubbard, 2 H. Harrison, 3 E. Phillips. Coffee sponge with walnuts, 1 C. Dicks, 2 D. Berry, 3 R. Osborne. Photography, Action in the Wild or Wind, 1 D. Baxter. Handicraft, needlework, 1 B. Lush. Handicraft, other styles, 1 D. Baxter.