PICTURES: Stormtroopers and jedi among hundreds gather at Sussex ‘Wormhole’

While Doc Brown’s famous prediction that by 2017 we would not need roads might not yet be true, the A27 did not stop 800 people attending Sussex’s first Wormhole convention.

The brainchild of Colm Sweet and Jon Baggaley, the convention saw people attend dressed up as characters from a range of sci fi and fantasy fandoms.

More than 800 people attended the new convention. Pictures (unless specified): Derek Martin

The daytime convention at Worthing’s Assembly Hall included children’s workshops, table top and computer gaming, street food and several artists.

Author Simon Guerrier also appeared alongside actors, including Jon Campling (Final Fantasy and Harry Potter).

Also on hand was Special Effects charity, which uses video games and technology to improve the lives of people with disabilities.

Local dance group Regnante School of Performing Arts (RSOPA) and also CircusSeen took to the stage with fabulous routines.

In the evening a special Wormhole ball took place at St Paul’s in Chapel Road.

Organiser Colm Sweet said: “We have learnt a lot from our first convention and aim to come back next year with an improved offering that includes science workshops and more activities for children and families.”

Organiser Colm Sweet and Bonnie Parker (as Harley Quinn)

Picture: Neil Soane (Red5 Photography)

Picture: Neil Soane (Red5 Photography)

Picture: Neil Soane (Red5 Photography)