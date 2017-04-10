PICTURES: Sutton spring show

The standard at Sutton and District Horticultural Society’s spring show on Saturday was, as usual, extremely high.

Entries were slightly down on last year, possibly because the mild winter and recently warm weather meant a lot of flowers that would normally be exhibited were over, but everything on display looked glorious.

Tony Saward won the Macpherson Memorial Cup for most points in the horticultural classes. Pictures: Martin Shepherd

Show secretary Judy Seers said: “On the hottest day of the year so far, it would be impossible not to have a lovely show.

“We were very lucky with the weather, which brought out lots of visitors in the afternoon who could enjoy tea and homemade cakes on the lawn in the glorious sunshine.

“The standard, as usual, was extremely high.”

There was some sad news, though, as Eric Norrell, who has been judging the show for many years with huge enthusiasm, passed away suddenly just a few weeks ago.

Judy added: “We were all very saddened and shocked. Eric was a wonderful judge and inspiration to us all and will be greatly missed, not just by us, but all the local societies he served so well.

“We are very grateful to Peter Collett, who was able to come and judge our show at such short notice in his place. He was a friend and admirer of Eric, who both competed against him and judged his work, so I think Eric would have approved of his successor.”

The men-only class in floral art, which was introduced for the first time last spring, was won by Chris Dudman, who also received the Parry Spring Trophy for the most outstanding exhibit in the floral art classes.

Other cup winners were:

Nicky Young, Roman Pavement Cup for best exhibit grown in a container.

Sue Dudman, Martin Armstrong Cup for best exhibit in the horticultural classes, not grown in a container.

Tony Saward, Macpherson Memorial Cup for most points in the horticultural classes.

Anne Collis, Dudman Cup for the highest number of points in floral art and Spring Baker’s Cup for most outstanding exhibit in the cookery classes.

Janet Hubbard, Rudd-Jones Cup for best exhibit in photography.

Bridget Reid, Nevitt Cup for best exhibit in the handicraft classes and Dundas Salver for best painting or drawing.

Molly Landstrom, Priscilla Burfield Cup for most outstanding junior exhibit.

