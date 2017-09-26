Below are the planned roadworks across West Sussex that may affect your journey in the coming weeks.
Hook Lane, Aldingbourne. Disconnect gas service. Road Closure. October 2-16.
The Square, Angmering. Lay new gas service. Road Closure. October 12.
Appledram Lane South, Appledram. Carriageway Repairs and ditch clearing. Road Closure. October 9-20.
School Lane, Ashurst. Carriageway pothole and edge erosion repairs. Road Closure. October 9.
Castle Lane, Bramber. Replace gas mains, renew services and connections. Road Closure.
Until November 2.
De Braose Way, Bramber. Replace gas mains, renew services and connections. Road Closure. Until October 6.
Junction Road, Burgess Hill. Level crossing upgrade. Road Closure. October 8/9.
St Johns Road, Burgess Hill. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. October 4.
Barnfield Drive, Chichester. Carriageway Resurfacing (on approach to the roundabout). Overnight Road Closure. October 9-19.
Old Bypass Northbound, Chichester. Carriageway Resurfacing (on the approach to the roundabout). Overnight Road Closure. October 19.
Resort Hotel Roundabout, Chichester. Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. October 9-19.
Westhampnett Road Roundabout, Chichester. Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. October 9-19.
Locksash Lane, Compton. Clearance of BT duct blockages to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. October 2-9.
County Oak Way, Crawley. Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. October 1-5.
Ifield Road, Crawley. Construct entry to Asda car park. Overnight Road Closure. Until October 27.
Marley Lane, Fernhurst. Lay BT duct, build chambers and clear duct blockages. Road Closure.Until October 8.
B2139 Houghton Lane To Houghton Bridge, Houghton. Excavate trial pits and core holes as part of inspecting arches. Overnight Road Closure. October 9-12.
East Mascalls Lane, Lindfield Rural. Lay BT duct to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. Until September 29.
East Mascalls Road, Lindfield Rural. Lay BT duct to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. Until September 29.
Stonecross Lane, Lindfield Rural. Lay new drinking water main, create bypass, connect to main. Road Closure. Until September 29.
Courtwick Road, Littlehampton. Replace gas mains, renew service and connections. Road Closure. Until October 27.
Rackham Road, Parham. Carriageway pothole and edge erosion repairs. Road Closure. October 5.
Clappers Lane, Poynings. Install new culvert and bag head walls, adjust gully covers. Road Closure.Until October 13.
Horsham Road, Rudgwick. Replace damaged BT pole and overhead cable. Road Closure. October 5/6.
Titch Hill, Sompting. Carriageway pothole and edge erosion repairs. Road Closure. October 3.
Inlands Road, Southbourne. Carriageway and Footway Resurfacing works. Road Closure. Until October 27.
Kerves Lane, Southwater. Install/replace BT pole to facilitate overhead spine cabling works. Road Closure. October 12-20.
Castle Lane, Steyning. Replace gas main, renew services and connections. Road Closure. Until November 2.
Robin Hood Lane, Warnham. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. October 10.
Gay Street, West Chiltington. Access Openreach poles and boxes. Road Closure. October 2-6.
North Lane, West Hoathly. Granite sett paving repairs. Road Closure. October 9.
Selsfield Road, West Hoathly. Road markings, line removal and anti-skid surfacing works. Road Closure. October 9 - November 3.
Top Road, West Hoathly. Road markings, line removal and anti-skid surfacing works. Road Closure. October 9 - November 3.
Madgwick Lane, Westhampnett. Carriageway Resurfacing (on the approach to the roundabout). Overnight Road Closure. October 9-19.
Stane Street, Westhampnett. Carriageway Resurfacing (on the approach to the roundabout). Overnight Road Closure. October 9-19.
