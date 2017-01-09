Police appeal after two women are seriously injured in Midhurst crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after two women were seriously injured in a car collision on the A286 at Midhurst.

The incident happened shortly after 10pm on Friday (January 6) just south of the A286 Chichester Road’s junction with New Road when a silver Mini, driven by a woman, and a black Renault Clio, driven by a man were in collision.

A police spokesman said the Mini driver, aged 54, from Midhurst, and her passenger, an 82-year-old woman, also from Midhurst, both suffered serious injuries and were taken to St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, by ambulance. Neither was thought to be in a life-threatening condition. The Renault driver was unhurt.

The road was blocked for almost an hour while the incident was dealt with and police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw how the cars were being driven before the crash.

They can report details by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phoning 101, quoting serial 1453 of 06/01. Or they can do so by going online at Police appeal

A 49-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been bailed until February 21 while enquiries continue.

