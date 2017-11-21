Police name man found dead at Easebourne

Police have named the 54 year old man who was found dead at a house in Easebourne on Saturday (November 18).

He was James Deacon who lived in Easebourne Lane.

A police spokesman said: “Officers entered the premises in Easebourne Lane on Saturday morning.

“Due to the circumstances advised when the alarm was raised, armed officers were deployed to the scene and the road outside was closed for a short time while entry was gained. “Sadly, a 54-year-old man was found dead inside shortly before 11.30am. He has been named as James Deacon, 54, of Easebourne Lane, Easebourne.”

The spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances and the matter had been passed to the coroner’s officer.

Chief executive of the Cowdray Estate Jonathan Russell said: “The Cowdray Estate was shocked and saddened to learn that a former employee, James Deacon, was found dead during the morning of Saturday, at a property in Easebourne. The estate is understandably unable to comment on the situation, however our thoughts and condolences are with his family.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.