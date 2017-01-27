Police release E-fit after two indecent exposures in Chicester

Police have released this E-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with two reported indecent exposures in Chichester.

In a statement police said the first incident happened at around 7pm last Wednesday (January 18) when the victim was walking past Woodies Wine Bar.

Police E-fit following indecent exposure reports

It said: “She saw the suspect walking towards her. He exposed himself before continuing to walk off towards the one-way system.

“The suspect was described as white, aged between 20-24, and of slim build with short brown hair and glasses.”

According to the police the second incident happened at around 9.15am on Monday (January 23) ‘where a man of similar description was seen exposing himself in Bishops Palace Gardens’.

Detective Constable Louise Clark said: “We would like to hear from anyone else who saw something suspicious on these days.

“Also, if you recognise the person in the image, then please get in touch.”

Witnesses are asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 320 of 23/01, or report online here.