Police seek driver after collision kills teenager

Police investigating a collision which killed a Pulborough teenager are trying to track down the driver of another car seen nearby.

Fraser Hallam, 19, died after the car he was a passenger in came off the road at Five Oaks on Thursday.

At about 8.10pm the green Ford Focus was travelling east and came off the carriageway and into woodland, ending up on its roof.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

A second passenger, a 19-year-old man from Billingshurst, suffered serious injuries.

The driver, a 22-year-old man from Billingshurst, sustained minor injuries.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

Police are keen to trace the driver of another car in connection with the fatal collision.

The dark coloured vehicle – possibly a BMW, a Vauxhall or an Alfa Romeo – was captured on CCTV driving east out of Five Oaks on the A264, police say.

Sergeant Alan Spicer, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We would like to speak to the driver of this unknown vehicle which was travelling east on the A264 just prior to the collision.

“They may hold vital information which could assist in our investigation.”

Members of the public who saw what happened, are the driver of the pictured vehicle, or you saw the Focus being driven in the area beforehand should email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Zuber.