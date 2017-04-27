Search

Police seek owner of bike recovered in Bognor

Bike recovered in Bognor. Pic: Arun Police

Arun police have issued an appeal to find the owner of a bike recovered in Bognor Regis.

Anyone who recognises the bike (pictured) is asked to contact 101 quoting ref 0077 of 21/04.