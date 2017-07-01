Police ‘will deal with cannabis users’ at Brighton’s Green Pride today

Police are warning anyone attending today’s Green Pride in Brighton that the supply and use of cannabis is illegal and officers will ‘deal with’ offenders ‘appropriately and proportionally’.

Police will have a noticeable presence at the festival, which takes place at Preston Park on Saturday, July 1.

The event is ‘a day to celebrate cannabis, pride and unity in one of Brighton’s prestigious parks’, organisers say on the Green Pride Facebook page, and police are anticipating increased numbers taking part this year.

Police in high visibility clothing and protest liaison officers will be at the site to facilitate any lawful protest, enforce the law and safeguard the wider public, the force said.

Chief Inspector Katy Woolford, of the Brighton Neighbourhood Response Team, said: “We are aware this event is growing in size and popularity, and we will police it accordingly.

“We will actively engage with those in attendance, and the relevant legislation will be used in the event of anyone found to be using illegal drugs.

“We will facilitate any lawful protest, but open drug use or supply will not be tolerated.

“We will deal appropriately and proportionately with any offences of drug use or supply that we come across.

“This could include warnings and fixed penalty notices being issued, substances being confiscated and arrests being made.”

CI Woolford added: “It’s also important to note that the park is used by a lot of local residents and visitors to the city – including families – and we would urge everyone to be mindful of others during the event.

“We are here to make sure everyone stays safe and to enforce the law.”

Anyone with any concerns in relation to drug use should report it online, police said.

