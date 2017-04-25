BREAKING NEWS: MP Andrew Tyrie to stand down

Chichester MP Andrew Tyrie will stand down at June’s general election after an ‘exhilarating twenty years’.

He has represented the constituency in Parliament since 1997, succeeding long-time Tory MP Anthony Nelson.

Mr Tyrie has served as chair of the influential Commons Treasury Select Committee since 2010 and was a member of former Tory leader Michael Howard’s shadow cabinet.

In a statement he said: “After very careful thought, I have decided to stand down from Parliament.

“The hardest part of my decision has been that I have the most welcoming, generous and beautiful constituency in the country.

“There have been many challenges, not least helping to rescue St Richard’s A&E from closure, getting the cash to improve sea defences, and helping to secure emergency funding for Chichester’s flood relief scheme.

“It has been an exhilarating twenty years. I have done what I can to make a contribution, particularly in efforts to improve banking standards and to shape a more trusted and resilient financial sector after the crisis of 2008. I have also sought to play a part in reviving Parliament’s relevance, not least by making the case for Select Committee chairmen to be elected by their fellow MPs. Stronger Committees now demand better explanations for the decisions made by ministers, regulators, and quangos than hitherto.

“I particularly want to thank my colleagues and the staff on the Treasury Committee who have worked with me to drive these changes forward.

“I am confident that Theresa May will lead the Conservative Party to a decisive victory at the General Election, and will continue to give the country the strong and effective leadership that she has already shown as Prime Minister.

“I remain deeply committed to public service. I am determined, and hopefully young enough, to contribute in other ways in the years ahead.”

More to follow.

What do you think? Comment below or email the newsdesk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.