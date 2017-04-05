Chichester county council election candidates revealed

The candidates looking to become West Sussex county councillors for Chichester have been revealed.

The authority is currently run by a majority Conservative administration, with all seats being contested in May’s elections.

In the Chichester district, the Conservatives hold seven county council seats, with one independent and two UKIP councillors.

Neither Margaret Evans, who represents Chichester South, nor Michael Brown, councillor for Fernhurst, which is being renamed Rother Valley, are standing again.

UKIP’s Bernard Smith, who represents Selsey, is now standing for Chichester West.

Incumbents are marked in bold.

Bourne:

Sandra JAMES, UKIP

Rachel Keys, Lib Dems

Viral PARIKH, Conservative

Ann STEWART, Green Party

Jane TOWERS, Labour

Chichester East:

Mark FARWELL, Labour

Polly GASKIN, Green Party

Simon OAKLEY, Conservative

John TURBEFIELD, Lib Dems

Chichester North:

Joseph BROOKES-HARMER, Independent

Kevin HUGHES, Labour

Jeremy HUNT, Conservative

Mike Mason, UKIP

Bethany NORRELL, Lib Dems

Sam PICKFORD, Green Party

Chichester South:

John BALL, Labour

Jamie FITZJOHN, Conservative

Craig GERSHATER, Lib Dems

Sarah SHARP, Green Party

Chichester West:

Andrew EMERSON, Patria

Louise GOLDSMITH, Conservative

James HOBSON, Labour

Adrian Moss, Lib Dems

Bernard SMITH, UKIP

Lynne WAYLEN, Green Party

Midhurst:

Philip MABER, Green Party

Gordon MCARA, Independent

Kate O’KELLY, Lib Dems

Alan SUTTON, Conservative

Petworth:

Janet DUNCTON, Conservative

Jeannie DUNNING, UKIP

Natalie HUME, Lib Dems

Andrew YOUNG, Independent

Rother Valley:

David BRADFORD, Conservative

David HARES, Lib Dems

John SMITH, Labour

Selsey:

John CLULEY, Green Party

Donna GABHRIEL, Labour

Donna Johnson, Independent

Andrew MONCREIFF, UKIP

Carol PURNELL, Conservative

Simon SCOTLAND, Lib Dems

The Witterings:

Stephanie CARN, Green Party

Maureen HUNT, UKIP

Pieter MONTYN, Conservative

Joe O’SULLIVAN, Labour

Jane SCOTLAND, Lib Dems