Chichester county council election candidates revealed

The candidates looking to become West Sussex county councillors for Chichester have been revealed.
The authority is currently run by a majority Conservative administration, with all seats being contested in May’s elections.
In the Chichester district, the Conservatives hold seven county council seats, with one independent and two UKIP councillors.
Neither Margaret Evans, who represents Chichester South, nor Michael Brown, councillor for Fernhurst, which is being renamed Rother Valley, are standing again.
UKIP’s Bernard Smith, who represents Selsey, is now standing for Chichester West.
Incumbents are marked in bold.
Bourne:
Sandra JAMES, UKIP
Rachel Keys, Lib Dems
Viral PARIKH, Conservative
Ann STEWART, Green Party
Jane TOWERS, Labour
Chichester East:
Mark FARWELL, Labour
Polly GASKIN, Green Party
Simon OAKLEY, Conservative
John TURBEFIELD, Lib Dems
Chichester North:
Joseph BROOKES-HARMER, Independent
Kevin HUGHES, Labour
Jeremy HUNT, Conservative
Mike Mason, UKIP
Bethany NORRELL, Lib Dems
Sam PICKFORD, Green Party
Chichester South:
John BALL, Labour
Jamie FITZJOHN, Conservative
Craig GERSHATER, Lib Dems
Sarah SHARP, Green Party
Chichester West:
Andrew EMERSON, Patria
Louise GOLDSMITH, Conservative
James HOBSON, Labour
Adrian Moss, Lib Dems
Bernard SMITH, UKIP
Lynne WAYLEN, Green Party
Midhurst:
Philip MABER, Green Party
Gordon MCARA, Independent
Kate O’KELLY, Lib Dems
Alan SUTTON, Conservative
Petworth:
Janet DUNCTON, Conservative
Jeannie DUNNING, UKIP
Natalie HUME, Lib Dems
Andrew YOUNG, Independent
Rother Valley:
David BRADFORD, Conservative
David HARES, Lib Dems
John SMITH, Labour
Selsey:
John CLULEY, Green Party
Donna GABHRIEL, Labour
Donna Johnson, Independent
Andrew MONCREIFF, UKIP
Carol PURNELL, Conservative
Simon SCOTLAND, Lib Dems
The Witterings:
Stephanie CARN, Green Party
Maureen HUNT, UKIP
Pieter MONTYN, Conservative
Joe O’SULLIVAN, Labour
Jane SCOTLAND, Lib Dems