Council tax bills set to soar for West Sussex households

The average West Sussex household may have to fork out an extra £450 due to council tax increases planned by the county council over the next four years.

Conservative controlled West Sussex County Council is proposing a 3.95 per cent rise to its precept in each of the next three years, reducing to 1.95 per cent in 2020/21.

This would mean that a Band D property would see at least £47.70 added to its yearly bill from April 2017, then another £49.60 in 2018/19, £51.56 in 2019/20 and £26.46 in 2020/21, on top of any increases from other precepting authorities such as borough, district, town and parish councils.

According to a report accompanying the county council’s draft budget for 2017/18 the council tax increases are proposed ‘in the context of the continuing squeeze on public finances’.

It is proposing to plug a £41.6 funding gap for 2017/18 by making £16.8m of savings, raising an extra £15.4m through increasing council tax, and using £9.4m from reserves.

West Sussex County Council froze council tax for six years until last year, when it increased its precept by 3.95 per cent, which included the two per cent social care levy.

