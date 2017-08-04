COUNTY NEWS: Council gets first Labour member in more than 40 years

Jeremy Corbyn has congratulated a Sussex mother on becoming the first Labour representative on her local council in more than 40 years.

Mrs Cooper prevailed in yesterday’s Marine Ward by-election in West Worthing, which had been triggered by the resignation of Conservative Joan Bradley from Worthing Borough Council in May.

The newest Labour councillor, who works as a public health consultant, took 47.4 per cent of the vote.

Closest challenger Joseph Crouch secured 38.8 per cent.

Tory candidate Joseph Crouch said on Twitter: “I am sorry not to have been successful this time but wish councillor Beccy Cooper well in her new role.

“Thank you to all my friends and supporters.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn took to Twitter to congratulate Mrs Cooper on her win.

The result follows an impressive showing by Labour in June’s general election, where Mrs Cooper stood against current MP Peter Bottomley.

Although unsuccessful Mrs Cooper increased her party’s vote share by more than 10,000.

Mrs Cooper is the first Labour representative on Worthing Borough Council for more than 40 years, according to the party.

Results in full:

Antony Brown – Liberal Democrats 246

Beccy Cooper – Labour Party 1032

Joseph Crouch – The Conservative Party 846

Caroline Ponto – Green Party 55