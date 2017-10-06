Making Chichester a sanctuary for arriving refugees

From a place of desperation there is new found hope.

The small number of refugees who have arrived in Chichester after escaping unimaginable situations are being welcomed and nurtured by a group of volunteers determined to support them.

Refugees being taught English

Since launching in February 2016, Sanctuary in Chichester has been helping arriving families and vulnerable individuals to settle here.

As well as befriending, members are helping them with housing as well as English and IT lessons to help them integrate, study and ultimately find work.

One of Sanctuary’s youngest members is 22-year-old Tazmin Mirza, who twice a week can be found assisting at drop-in sessions in Chichester.

Since graduating from Southampton University in July, Tazmin has been an ever-present part of Sanctuary.

There are an estimated 22 million refugees worldwide, 5.5m from Syria

She has taken groups of teenagers from countries such as Sudan and Eritrea in North Africa on trips to Arundel Castle and MADHurst Festival, as well as a memorable first visit to West Wittering beach.

Tazmin said: “It was a rainy day but it was great because it gave them the chance to be children again, they played in the sea and sand, it was so uplifting for all the volunteers.

“When they tell me what they’ve been through and seen it’s amazing just how positive they are.

“They are so grateful to be here in a safe country, that’s the main thing, and despite everything they are some of the happiest and kindest people I’ve ever met.”

Tazmin helping a young refugee with reading

A year in Germany sparked Tazmin’s passion to work with refugees and learn about their journeys.

“Officially there are a million refugees in Germany but that number is a lot higher, and it was great to see how they have been integrated into society.

“I think the volume of people made it easier to come to terms with, whereas here there are so few refugees, some find it scary or difficult to cope with.

“I think it’s fear of the unknown but you quickly realise these are people like yourself.

Tazmin Mirza is also involved in fundraising and communications

“I’ve got so much in common with the boys I’ve met, despite what they’ve been through. It’s nothing to be afraid of, rather it’s something to welcome.”

The group, part of a national City of Sanctuary movement, work closely with West Sussex County Council to support unaccompanied asylum seeking children and families arriving from war-torn Syria.

The group has just finished redecorating a third flat ready for a Syrian family to move into, while members are personally housing young male asylum seekers who otherwise would be homeless.

Roger Pask, Sanctuary in Chichester founder, said: “The work of young people like Tazmin is invaluable to what we are trying to do.

“We have 44 people doing face-to-face work and another 140 in the background.

“So it’s a growing network of people in the Chichester area who are doing some really amazing work and showing that it doesn’t take a huge amount to make the world a better place.”

The British Red Cross estimates there are 65 million people throughout the world who have been forced to flee their homes, creating more than 22 million refugees, 5.5 million from Syria.

Anyone interested in learning more about Sanctuary in Chichester should email rogerpask@btinternet.com or visit https://sanctuaryinchichester.org

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.