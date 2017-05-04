Potholes in Heyshott are ‘worse than the third world’

A villager is calling for action to mend potholes in Heyshott where he says the road surfaces are now so bad ‘it’s worse than the third world’.

John Masterton says he has complained on countless occasions to West Sussex County Council, but his pleas have been ignored.

“The potholes are all over the place,” he told the Observer, “The tarmac surfaces are very poor being country lanes and the edges are being crushed by the heavy vehicles and the predominance of heavy 4x4s that don’t give a damn whether they hit a pothole or not because they don’t cause them any damage and they break the road surface up even further.”

He said it was difficult to avoid the potholes if cars were coming the other way pushing cars into the sides of the road.

“In the time we have been in Heyshott we have had about ten tyres damaged and it has become very costly. I have tried to get compensation from the county council but they send a stack of paperwork requiring so much detail you give up and they get away with it.”

He said potholes were mended so badly, the road quickly broke up again.

“God knows how much money they waste on repairs that don’t last. It’s appalling and it annoys me beyond endurance.”

