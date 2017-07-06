Prestigious award for King Edward VII estate

The King Edward VII Estate in Midhurst picked up a prestigious prize in the 2017 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards.

A record number of Awards were presented at the awards by the President of the Trust, The Rt Hon Lord Egremont DL.

There were 26 Awards and 16 Highly Commended projects announced this year, recognising many fine examples of conservation, preservation and rejuvenation projects across the two counties of East and West Sussex and the city of Brighton & Hove.

Over the past 19 years Sussex Heritage Trust has presented over 350 Awards and the Awards scheme is now established as the most prestigious architectural and conservation awards programme in Sussex.

2017 winners included a Landscape and Gardens Award for the King Edward VII Estate in Midhurst (City & Country).

The nationally significant gardens were designed by acclaimed horticulturalist, Gertrude Jekyll.

Although the gardens had remained largely unchanged, many of the original plans had been lost, and maintenance fell away.

Careful research followed, to include much of the original planning plans and plants in the now restored gardens.

Other winners included, Jack Mill House in Hassocks (Featherstone Young) in the Small Scale Residential category.

The Grade II* listed Jack Mill, one of the Jack and Jill pair, had fallen into disrepair and was restored along with the redevelopment of the adjoining granary and 1960s Mill House.

The judges said, “an outstanding design and execution on all fronts to make a very inspiring pair of houses, securing this historic site for generations to come.”

Chairman, Dr John Godfrey DL, who announced the Awards at the 19th annual lunch, said: “While some projects have been highly visible and well-known, others might have attracted less attention without the establishment of the Awards scheme, which the Trust now runs every year.”

“We are delighted with the response to this year’s Awards scheme, reflected in the large number of excellent entries received, and the judges’ comments confirm the high quality of much of the construction and conservation work now going on across Sussex.”