Prestigious Queen’s Award for Tangmere Aviation Museum

The Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Susan Pyper, presented the Tangmere Military Aviation Museum with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

She handed the hugely prestigious award to chairman, group captain David Baron, who gave Mrs Pyper and the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, a tour on September 26.

The ceremony was attended by many of the museum’s 150 volunteers and heard Mrs Pyer say she is a ‘great supporter of the museum’ which is ‘one of the best’ and explain the Queen’s Award is extremely prestigious, with only one other organisation in West Sussex handed it this year.

Mr Barron replied saying ‘all of the volunteers deserve credit for this award’.

Amongst the guests were Gillian Keegan, Chichester’s MP, Cllr Lionel Barnard, chairman West Sussex County Council, Cllr Norma Graves, vice-chairman of Chichester District Council, deputy lieutenants Derek North and Alan Tait and air marshal, Sir Dusty Miller, the Museum’s honorary president.

