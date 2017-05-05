Prime Minister backs our Fighting Fake News campaign

Prime Minister Theresa May has backed a campaign run by local newspapers across the UK to fight fake news.

Last week, we highlighted the damage fake news and unsubstantiated rumour peddled by social media and unregulated websites was having on the public’s right to know.

The Prime Minister being interviewed by Eastbourne Herald reporters Annemarie Field and Ginny Sanderson

On a visit to Eastbourne yesterday (May 4), Mrs May said: “We need to be very wary of this concept of fake news.

“We have got a situation with social media and different outlets where anybody can put something on social media site as if it’s real without anybody checking. People need to recognise that and recognise you can’t trust everything you see on social media.

“We know newspapers have a responsibility that they take seriously in terms of what they are reporting. A free press is a very important, it underpins our democracy.

“It’s also important for [politicians] to make sure the statements we make are upfront and transparent for people.”