Prizes for Midhurst Rother College students

Midhurst Rother College continued its tradition of celebrating the achievements of its students with its annual awards evening for the younger students in years 7-10.

Prizes were presented by guest speaker, Mark Purves, chairman of Midhurst Town Council and the vote of thanks was given by Sophie Cooke, Year 10 and Caden Wilson, Year 9. Cicely and Honor Hawkes played a musical piece, Riptide by Vance Joy.

SUS-170714-122920001

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

SUS-170714-122858001

Be part of it.