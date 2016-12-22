Promise Party for Haslemere Cub Scouts

Haslemere Hall was buzzing with 150 excited Cub Scouts, exciting to be performing on the famous stage.

It was exactly 100 years since Baden-Powell founded the Wolf Cub section, as it was back in 1916, and the main purpose of the evening was to renew the Promise at precisely 19:16.

