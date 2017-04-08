Pulborough’s decade as Fairtrade Village

Pulborough is celebrating after being recognised for its status as a committed ‘Fairtrade Village’ for the last decade.

At an event held in Pulborough Village Hall, a certificate from the Fairtrade Foundation verifying Pulborough’s tenth year as a Fairtrade Village was presented to Ray Quested, chairman of Pulborough Parish Council.

Watched by around 80 people, including members of other Fairtrade towns in West Sussex and Pat Arculus, Pulborough’s county councillor, Pulborough Fairtrade Group’s chairman Jeanette Hicks said the certificate represented ten years of working to bring economic justice in earnings to workers across the world.

Thanks were expressed to all the traders, churches, schools, eating places and members of the community.

Ray Quested praised the residents of Pulborough for all the voluntary work done within and for the community, and especially, for the ten years of helping communities in the developing world to help themselves.

The next goal will be to work with West Sussex County Council and Fairtrade West Sussex toward achieving Fair Trade County status.

There was great encouragement as, John Figgens, WSCC procurement officer, reported that the council is now sourcing Fairtrade products, where they are available in large enough quantities to meet their needs. During the recent Fairtrade Fortnight, Fairtrade bananas were sent to all the council’s Meals-on–Wheels recipients.

MP Nick Herbert, said he was pleased to hear of WSCC’s involvement and spoke of his support for Fairtrade and in particular of the ten years of Pulborough’s campaign, including memories of Big Fairtrade Breakfasts and using pedal power to create Fairtrade banana smoothies.

Greg Valerio MBE, founder of CRED Jewellery in Chichester was the invited speaker for the evening. Greg has campaigned for 20 years against the modern slavery of artisan gold miners.

