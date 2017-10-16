Pulborough stables worker dies after racecourse incident

A 50-year-old man, who died after sustaining a serious head injury while tending to a horse at a racecourse, has been identified by his employer as a Pulborough stables worker.

Ken Dooley worked at Coombelands Racing Stables in Coombelands Lane, Pulborough, according to a statement released by his employer, the horse trainer Amanda Perret.

Surrey Police said they were called to Kempton Park Racecourse in Sunbury-on-Thames at around 9.20pm on Saturday (October 14) following reports of a sudden death.

A man in his 50s had sustained a serious injury to the head while tending to a horse in the stables, a police spokesman confirmed.

The death is being treated as non-suspicious, the spokesman said, and his next of kin have been informed.

Police added that they will be working on behalf of the coroner and in conjunction with the local authority to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

In the statement, Ms Perrett said: “It is with huge sadness that I can confirm we lost our friend and colleague Ken Dooley after an incident in the stable yard at Kempton last night.

“Ken had been with us for seven years and was a very special member of our close-knit family business at Coombelands.

“He was an excellent employee, very experienced with racehorses having worked all of his life with them as a jockey, trainer and jockey coach around the world.

“He was always first into work in the morning, hugely enthusiastic and dedicated to his horses and a very much valued and integral member of our team.

“I would like to thank my staff, Brian Clifford, the stable and racecourse staff at Kempton, Hugo Palmer’s travelling head lad, Dr Lucy Free and the ambulance service who we so quickly there to help Ken.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.”

The fixture at the racecourse last night was cancelled.

A spokesman from Kempton Park Racecourse said: “We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the training stables employee who passed away last night.”