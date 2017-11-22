Queen to meet puppies and partners at Heyshott charity base

Canine Partners, the Heyshott based charity which trains dogs to give disabled people greater independence, is preparing to give Her Majesty The Queen a right royal welcome.

The Queen is to visit the Southern Training Centre of Canine Partners and Chichester Festival Theatre next Thursday, (November 30)

Prince Harry meets Veyron and handler Janice Norgate in 2010

She will meet staff, trustees, volunteers and beneficiaries of the charity, as well as the young dogs and their volunteer puppy parents, who take the puppies from the age of eight weeks for basic training before they start assistance dog training.

Her Majesty will also meet some of the dogs which have just embarked on their advanced training.

During her visit the Queen will also unveil a plaque to mark the 750th partnership since the charity was formed in 1990.

She will be given a demonstration of the tasks carried out by the dogs.

These include opening and closing doors, helping dress and undress, picking up dropped items and even loading and unloading the washing machine or taking money from an ATM.

Her Majesty will also view the accommodation used by partners who are undertaking their Heyshott training course with their assistance dog.

Jackie Staunton, Canine Partners’ chairman of trustees, said: “It is such an honour for us to welcome The Queen and we are delighted she will be unveiling a plaque for us.

“We have just reached an outstanding landmark figure of 400 active partnerships across the UK, having created over 750 since we were founded in 1990.

“Her Majesty will unveil a plaque stating our achievements in 2017 in reaching our 750th partnership and this will be a fantastic memory of her visit.

“Our staff and volunteers are incredibly excited about her visit, as are our partners on their onsite training course.”

The Queen’s grandson Prince Harry visited the centre in 2010.

