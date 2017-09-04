Rain failed to stop family fun at Petworth

Persistent rain failed to dampen spirits when the Petworth Vision group held its first family fun day on Hampers Green Common yesterday (Sunday, September 3).

And on offer was a host of activities to keep visitors of all ages entertained despite the continuing drizzle.

There were rides, competitions, races and even a bungee trampoline for the more intrepid youngsters.

In addition visitors got the chance to unravel clues in a treasure hunt organised specially for the occasion and one of the main attractions was a ride in a miniature pony drawn carriage courtesy of Marcy and Dax.

Also on offer was a coconut shy and splat the rat supplied by Petworth and District Community Association (P&DCA).

The Petworth Town Band played old favourites and children of all ages tried their luck in the egg and spoon race to win a prize voucher donated by Wizzbits Toys in Midhurst.

“Weather aside it was lovely to see families come together to enjoy the last day of the school holidays,” said Samantha Moore, Petworth Vision campaign manager.

“The event was the perfect opportunity for organisations such as P&DCA, Petworth Community Garden and individuals to work together. A huge thank you to all those involved.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.