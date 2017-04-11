Record breaking fundraiser Easter Market at Graffham

A record £3,000 was raised at the Easter Market in Graffham Empire Hall, the major fund raising event of year for the maintenance of the building.

It was the fifth Easter Market and chairman of the management committee Jim Kirke reported villagers, people from surrounding communities and a number of local businesses supporting the event with stalls and providing prizes for the raffle and silent auction.

Saddler Kelly Jones from Midhurst demonstrating her skills at the Easter Market Picture by Kate Shemilt ks170820-4

And there was brisk business as people flocked in to pick up an Easter bargain.

“The hall was seen many changes in rural life over it’s 110 year existence and like many villages, the role of the village hall in the community has changed,” he said.

With the advent of television and then broadband they had become less often used, he added, but the lunch and movie clubs, drama and musical events and many other village gatherings still made the Empire Hall the focus of community life in Graffham.

“It was really fantastic to see such a diverse range of ages and activities taking place at the Easter Market and the clear joy and happiness of all those taking part.”

StallholderTracey-JaneThompson with Annabel Heaton and her daughters Isobel,13, and Emily, ten. Picture by Kate Shemilt ks170820-2

