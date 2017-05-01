Rethink of new homes at Rogate after parking concerns

Rogate’s Neighbourhood Plan (NP) steering group is to have a rethink on housing after villagers expressed concerns over parking shortages on the Parsonage Estate.

Chairman of the parish council Steve Williamson presented draft proposals for three housing sites to a public meeting.

They included 11 units on the site of the Renault garage and bungalow next door, which could be two workshops and nine homes as well as four further homes on a site north of London Road at Rake currently unused land at the Flying Bull.

These proposals were welcomed by villagers but there were concerns over a further proposal for 12 new homes on 1-4 Parsonage Estate: “Villagers want the parking sorted out, so we are looking at whether we can have less houses and incorporate more parking.

“We may knock the numbers in half to six new homes.”

He said no specific number of new houses had been earmarked for Rogate by the South Downs National Park: “But we are very keen to get affordable homes and small two to three bedroomed houses as these are the key needs of the parish.”

Rogate’s Neighbourhood Plan which has been on the drawing board for nearly four years, will go out for further consultation once the amendments are made: “But we wanted to get the village input before we finalised the draft,” said Mr Williamson.

