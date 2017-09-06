Riders out in force for Adder’s memorial trials

Motorcyclists turned out in force to support the annual motorcycle trials fundraiser which is held in memory of popular local rider Adder Brown.

Bognor Regis and District Motorcycle Club members constructed challenging courses at Henley near Fernhurst, in which 76 riders took part to raise funds for Macmillan Palliative Care Support based at Midhurst.

Adder was an enthusiastic and dedicated trials motorbiker and his father Bert explained: “It is a technical balance based activity over obstacles and different terrain where riders try not to put their feet down. These are counted by marshals along the route.”

Riders of all ages came from across the south of England and reported how friendly the club was and how good the course was.

“As the day went on the rain got heavier,” and the dirtier the riders returned to check in.” Presenting the trophies at the end of the event Bert thanked all the members of the club as well as landowners, the Cowdray Estate for their continuing support for the event which raises funds for Macmillan and keeps Adder’s memory alive.

Also there was Adder’s grandson Thomas (9) who is already interested in carrying on his grandad’s love of motorcycle trialling.

