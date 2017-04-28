Risk of television inference as new 4G masts go live in Midhurst

Television viewers in Midhurst are being warned they may suffer new interference to their Freeview service in the wake of 4G masts going live.

The new fourth generation mobile services have been switched on in Midhurst giving people faster access to the internet on smartphones and tablets.

However there is a small chance some 4G mobile signals transmitted at 800 MHz will cause interference to Freeview.

But at800, a company set-up under government direction is offering free support to households that rely on Freeview for their TV, to resolve any 4G related interference problems

Signs of interference are loss of sound, pictures going ‘blocky’, freezing or the TV screen going blank or showing a ‘No Signal’ message.

Ben Roome, chief executive officer of at800, said: “We want to ensure people know it’s our role to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G at 800 MHz, and that there’s no charge for our service.

“If you rely on Freeview for TV, we can arrange for one of our accredited engineers to visit homes to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G signals, free of charge. If you use Freeview alongside other TV services, we can send free filters which block mobile signals that are easy to fit to the aerial.”

He said cable and satellite TV, like Sky or Virgin, would not be affected. Viewers who had cable and satellite TV and watched Freeview, at800 could get free filters and advice, but not in-home engineer support.

Viewers should contact at800 on 0808 13 13 800 (free from landlines and mobiles)

