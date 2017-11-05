Rocks hit by new injury blow ... and FA charge follows use of flares

The Rocks have been hit by two more pieces of bad news - one injury setback and an FA charge over the use of flares by their fans at an away game.

The club have revealed James Crane has been advised he will now need an operation on his shoulder, injured in the match against Gloucester City on September 23. There is no indication at this stage when this might take place, nor what the likely recovery time will be for the full-back.

Better news is that Sami El-Abd was able to be named as a substitute at Braintree and will be in contention for a place in the team at home to Hampton & Richmond on Saturday. Midfielder Dan Beck is now also fully fit for selection.

A possible concern for Saturday is the fitness of goalkeeper Dan Lincoln. He was injured when trying to keep out Braintree's second goal and although he was able to finish the game after a considerable amount of treatment, he had his ankle heavily strapped and was hobbling badly as he left the ground. His injury will be assessed on Monday.

Striker Ferdinand Takyi has been allowed to leave the club following what turned out to be a two-match trial period. Manager Jack Pearce thanked the player for his efforts but felt he had not shown enough to suggest he should be offered a longer-term deal.

Efforts to strengthen the squad continue. It was thought a deal had been agreed to bring in an experienced player just before the weekend, but he elected to join a club at the National League South level in London, which is closer to his home. The Rocks said there were several other possibilities to be looked at this coming week.

One piece of good news is that winger Ben Johnson is now back in full training with the club. It will however be some time before he can be considered match fit and ready to challenge for a place in the squad after a very long time out following an anterior cruciate ligament injury

Finally, the club have been formally charged by the FA following flares being set off after the match a week ago at Truro. It was a tribute to supporter Ryan Purvis, who had died the previous day.

A Rocks spokesman said: "This is likely to result in a potentially-serious punishment for the club, following a number of such incidents over the past few years. Supporters are reminded that it is illegal and dangerous to bring flares and any type of pyrotechnic device into a ground. If convicted, supporters face three year bans from attending any football match.

"The club are incredibly grateful for the tremendous support shown by fans who have travelled in impressive numbers to support the club this season, but again implore them to refrain from bringing flares to matches."