Rocks make FA Trophy progress... next stop Taunton

He saved the Rocks in the first game - and Ibra Sekajja struck again in the replay with Hemel Hempstead to edge them into the first round of the FA Trophy.

His 71st-minute goal was enough to put Bognor through to a tie away to Taunton, which will be played on Saturday, December 16 - one of the venues where they won on their route to the semi-final in 2015.

Sami El-Abd was sent off in a bad-tempered end to the game, which will mean him missing at least one game.

It continues the Rocks' recent improvement, which has seen them win two and draw two in their last four.

