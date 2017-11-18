Rocks' winless league run is over

At last! The Rocks have picked up a win in National League South - their 2-1 triumph at St Albans ending a 13-game sequence without a league victory.

Full-back Kristian Campbell put them ahead when he headed home a corner and after the hosts levelled just after the half-hour, Dan Beck's shot was deflected past the keeper to give Bognor an interval lead.

Jack Pearce and Darin Killpartrick's men dug deep in the second half and had chances to increase the lead, but were nevertheless relieved to hear the final whistle confirm a 2-1 win, their first away from home in the league this season.

It will give everyone at the club a massive lift after a wretched run of results and they will look to build on it on Tuesday, when Oxford City - one place and one point above them in the bottom three - visit Nyewood Lane.

In the SCFL premier, Chichester City are just three points off the top, and in third place, after a 4-0 win over AFC Uckfield Town at Oaklands Park. Scott Jones (2), Kalhem Haithem and Josh Clack were the scorers. Pagham were leading at Newhaven when floodlight failure saw the game abandoned.

In SCFL division one, Selsey went down 3-1 at home to Bexhill - Joseph Clarke their late scorer - and Midhurst lost 2-0 at home to St Francis.

But there was better fortune for our SCFL division-two sides, with Sidlesham thrashing Worthing Town 9-0 at the Memorial Ground - Dan Byles, Callum Dowdell, Dan Bassil (2), Liam Jay-Bush (2), Joe Bennett, Tom Atkinson and Harry Gregory with the goals - while Bosham had four-goal Callum Coker to thank for firing them to a 4-2 home win over bogey side Jarvis Brook.

