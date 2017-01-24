Rogate looks at tackling homes shortage

Rogate villagers could be joining a growing number of communities who are taking the housing shortage into their own hands.

The parish council has approved in principle, the setting up of a Community Land Trust to look at ways of providing desperately needed homes for local people.

Parish councillors are now looking to gauge the support in the village before taking the next steps. Chairman Steve Williamson said: “It is early days. Councillors are prepared to put in effort, but we can’t do it without effort from the community too and now we are looking for their support.”

If a trust were set up in Rogate, trustees would look to acquire new homes which would be owned by the community, rented to people with strong village connections and never sold.

One of the project leaders Mairi Rennie said the government had put money aside for these trusts and this was a ‘once in a life time’ chance for local housing. Chichester District Council (CDC) would also make grants to cover legal fees and offer guidance.

“The trust team would direct the development, choose the site and the designs, set the rents and allocate homes. They would work with the CDC’s housing department, landowners, developers and chosen housing associations.”

