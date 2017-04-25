Rogate villagers back campaign to save their pub

More than 100 people turned out for a public meeting in Rogate to discuss the future of The White Horse pub which has now been closed for more than eight weeks

Chairing the meeting Emma Yellop and Brian Allison asked for a show of hands and villagers voted unanimously to take forward plans to buy it and run it as a community pub.

“I came away really happy,” said Emma, “it was wonderful to have everyone’s hands going up in support of buying the pub for the community.

“It was a really positive meeting and I have no doubt that we can raise the money and if we can get the right people in there to run it, it is going to be a huge success.”

Following the meeting Emma has heard from Chichester District Council (CDC) that the pub has now been registered as a community asset.

“This is brilliant news as it means it cannot be sold for six months which gives us time to raise the money and buy it.

“We have been given six weeks to notify Harveys, which owns The White Horse, of our intention to buy the pub and we have already done this,” said Emma

“It has been a bit frustrating because Harveys have not responded to any of CDC’s requests for information in the process of registering the pub as an asset which has made it a bit more complicated, but it has now been listed.”

The meeting heard that the Rogate Community Group, leading the fight to save the pub, is now to get an independent valuation of The White Horse.

The campaign is being supported by CAMRA and representatives attended the public meeting on Saturday to give their backing.

The Plunkett Foundation has appointed an adviser to help campaign leaders in their battle to reopen The White Horse.

“Our crowdfunding page has been set up to raise funds and this will go live as soon as we have met the adviser and got a valuation,” said Emma.

