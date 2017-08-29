Roll up, roll up for the best ever MADhurst carnival parade

Almost 2000 people lined the streets of Midhurst yesterday, Bank Holiday Monday as MADhurst’s biggest ever carnival procession made its way through the town.

And this year’s parade was a sea of clowns, ring masters, performers and even a dog dressed as a lion as everyone got into the mood of the ‘circus’ theme.

Old stalwart Rotherhill Nursery was there with owner David Burton and his family including four grand children taking part as they have done since the carnival started in 2010.

Rainbows, Brownies and Guides from the Rother Valley Group marched with their leaders and Midhurst Rugby Club was out in force. There were newcomers including the South Pond Group. There were members of Tandem, the Midhurst Yellow Bus and even the Stagecoach No 60 bus in its new South Downs livery.

Three bands provided the music starting with the Horndean Band behind town crier John Travers which led the parade. George’s Coastline Jazz Band followed and bringing up the rear with their own special brand of entertainment was the Sussex Steel Band.

David Coote, who organises the procession on behalf of Midhurst Town Council told the Observer: “I was delighted with the procession which was bigger and better than ever and people had gone to a lot of effort in their preparations for the ‘circus’ theme and of course the fantastic weather helped to bring people out.

“I think there were around 600 people in the parade, which was great and about 2000 people watching on the streets.

“The carnival is of course, very much linked to the whole MADhurst festival and as a town councillor I would like to thank John Barrett and the MADhurst committee for what has been a fabulous ten days.

“I would also like to thank the 40 volunteers who helped the event run smoothly acting as marshals for the procession.”

