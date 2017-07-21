Royal Marines challenge for Seaford College charity fundraisers

Have your say

Students, former students and members of staff from Seaford College’s boarding house, Walled Garden West, have taken on a Royal Marines challenge to boost their fund raising efforts for their chosen charity Children with Cancer.

A team of nine completed a 32 mile crossing of Dartmoor from north to south.

Head of boarding Matthew Pitteway said: “The challenge was to complete the crossing from Oakhampton to Shaugh Prior bridge in under 12 hours.

“The route is a Royal Marine training route and takes in some stunning areas of Dartmoor like Nuns cross, Grey Wethers stone circles, Postbridge and Bellever Tor.

“The weather was great for most of the day but we did endure an hour or two of rain soon after setting off at 6am. We completed the walk in 11 hours and 40 minutes - tired but pleased to have accomplished the challenge.”

Their fundraising total for the charity now stand at £915 with just one event to go this year.

Earlier this year the students sold 250 roses to fellow students and staff on Valentine’s Day raising over £500 for the charity.

The flowers were hand-cut, wrapped and delivered around the campus by the students who also prepared handwritten cards for the recipients.

