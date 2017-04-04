Sally Ann Hayward on Copthorne comedy bill

Comedy Beats are back in Copthorne on Thursday, April 6.

Organiser Mark Coxon said: “It’s great to be back in the village where we did our first shows. We have been talking to the venue about doing this since the end of last year and I am really excited about it. If you haven’t been to Oliver’s before it’s a lovely, intimate venue, with a capacity of a little over fifty, which is just perfect for a Thursday night.

“When I first went to see them, they asked if it would be possible to put on just two acts, each doing slightly longer sets than normal. We always use the very best comedians from the circuit, but the challenge here was to find a couple of top acts that had not performed in Copthorne before. I am really pleased with who we have got for this one, two of our favourite acts.

“Opening the show is Sally Ann Hayward. Equally comfortable compereing or doing a set, she was the perfect choice to open a show like this. As a booker it is often difficult to find really good female acts, but a lot of the women who come to our gigs want a woman on the bill. Sally has a gentle but biting style. She is one of two or three performers that Comedy Beats have used the most to compere our shows. She is really in demand on the circuit, which is probably why we haven’t managed to get her to the village for a show before. Last year she did some dates supporting Sarah Millican on her national tour.

“After the break, it’s the turn of Rudi Lickwood. He is one of the most popular comedians on the circuit, audiences love him. Comedy has taken him all over the world. Apart from being one of the countries top closing acts, he has also worked in venues as varied as cruise ships to gigs for the army in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Now he will be able to add Copthorne to that list as well ! He goes down so well wherever he performs. He talks about lots of things we can all relate too, from his own childhood, to the life of being a parent in the times we live in today. He sums up what it is to be British in the most brilliant way. He is a joy to watch.

“The show is at Oliver’s Coffee and Wine Bar, Copthorne on Thursday, April 6. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets can only be purchased from the venue and are priced at £20 each.”

