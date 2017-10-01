Schools asked to take part in charity competition

A charity fighting to end heart disease is asking schools to get involved with one of three fundraisers for the chance of winning a special workshop.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is offering schools the chance to win a unique workshop with a BHF-funded researcher to inspire pupils to learn about how their hearts work.

The competition is open to all primary and secondary schools. To enter, schools can sign up to one of the BHF’s school fundraisers; AllStar Games, Jump Rope for Heart or Ultimate Dodgeball before midnight on Wednesday, February 28.

The BHF runs three school fundraising initiatives which show children and young people how to keep fit and maintain a healthy heart through exercise. The money raised goes towards the BHF’s life saving research, and the school can also keep 20 per cent of the money raised to put towards new equipment and resources to promote a healthy lifestyle for its pupils.

Last year’s winners enjoyed crawling through blood vessel tunnels, learning about blood clots through volleyball, cell activities and playing an operation game.

Jessica Rose, programme manager for school fundraisers at the BHF, said: “We’re calling on teachers across the country to get involved and sign their school up to AllStar Games, Jump Rope for Hear or Ultimate Dodgeball to receive a free organiser’s pack and lesson plans with everything they’ll need to arrange an event.”

For more information, visit www.bhf.org.uk/researcherday.