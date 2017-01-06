Scratch Nativity performed by the congregation

Members of the congregation at Midhurst Methodist Church put on a Scratch Nativity on Christmas morning.

The service was conducted by the Rev David Coote and the performance featured two-month-old Arnold as baby Jesus.

Scratch Nativity at Midhurst Methodist Church

Anyone who wanted to was given the chance to take part in the Scratch Nativity and people were asked to turn up dressed for the occasion, if they wished.

Sian Mitchell, steward at the North Street church, explained: “It was mentioned in the previous service that we would be having a Nativity service on Christmas morning and anyone who wanted to take part could come dressed appropriately.

“There was no pressure for anyone to dress up if they did not want to but the Rev Coote did ask Mary and Joseph and their son, who took the part of baby Jesus a few weeks before. They were very happy to take part.

“Everything went very well and the babe – ‘no crying he made’.”

