Seaford College pupils’ charity walk raises funds for YoungMinds

Seaford College’s annual charity walk took place on Remembrance Sunday, following the service. Although it is traditional to wear fancy dress, the cold weather meant that it was not an option and novelty hats became the theme.

Matthew Pitteway, teacher, said: “We were slightly lighter on numbers this year due to the increase in the number of school events planned on Remembrance Day now. However, just over 20 of us set out after a quick lunch in good spirits. The walk was virtually the same as last year – out along the back drive, through the top of Graffham and then out along the footpaths towards Heyshott before looping back into the centre of Graffham to the finish at the White Horse Pub. Spirits were high when we reached the pub. The weather had been fantastic, once we were out of the wind, and we all enjoyed a drink and snacks before heading back to school. The walk has so far raised £350 for our charity of the term, YoungMinds.”