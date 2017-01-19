Seaford pupils hand over fundraiser cheque

Pupils from Seaford College’s Walled House West Boarding House have presented a cheque for £560 to St Barnabas Hospice in Worthing and were given a tour of the facilities which provide care for up to 40 adults at a time.

It costs over £6 million a year to run the hospice which has provided palliative care to over 30,000 patients since it opened in 1973.

St Barnabas was Walled Garden West’s ‘Charity of the Term’ before Christmas, and the money was raised through several fundraising activities including a fancy dress walk and a ‘reindeer run’.

Headmaster John Green said: “We are delighted to make this contribution to St Barnabas. Our prefects were honoured to make the presentation and see the invaluable work the Hospice does in the West Sussex area.”

